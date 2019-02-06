UNC, N.C. State, ECU and NC Central add to rosters on National Signing Day

Wednesday marked the second National Signing Day for football teams across the nation.
Here is an update on N.C. State, UNC, ECU and N.C. Central’s national letters of intent that will complete the class of 2019.
UNC
Ty Murray (6-2, 330): Offensive lineman, Carrollton, Ga. Carrollton High
Raymond Vohasek (6-3, 280): Defensive lineman, McHenry, Ill. College of Dupaje
Wisdom Asaboro (6-7, 280): Defensive lineman, Charlotte, Covenant Day
Don Chapman (5-11, 185): Defensive back, San Diego, Calif. Lincoln
N.C. State
Tabari Hines (5-10, 175): Wide receiver, Florence, S.C. Oregon (transfer)
Jordan Houston (5-10, 190): Running back, Waldorf, Md. Flint High School
Cecil Powell (6-1, 191): Defensive back, Ft. Launderdale, Fla. Piper
ECU
Zech Byrd (6-7, 265): Tight end, Millbrook, Ala., Garden City CC
Rick D’Abreu (6-2, 240): Defensive lineman, Chester, Va., Thomas Dale HS
Immanuel Hickman (6-3, 260): Defensive lineman, Chesterfield, Va. (Matoaca HS)
N.C. Central
Quantez Mansfield (6-1, 272): Defensive lineman, Greensboro, SE Guilford
Darrius Buchanan (6-3, 230): Tight end, Washington D.C., Theodore Roosevelt
Khiry Stubbs (6-4, 305): Offensive lineman, Hialeah, Fla., American Heritage
Nicholas Witherspoon (6-2, 200): Defensive lineman, Greensboro, Smith High School
Robert Mitchell (6-3, 310): Offensive lineman, Millsboro, DE. Lackawanna Community College
Matthew Leavelle (6-3, 205): Linebacker, Williamson, NC. Riverside
Davius Richard (6-1, 170): Defensive back, Belle Glade, Fla. Glades Central
Chris Escalara (6-2, 295): Offensive lineman, Lexington, North Davidson
Khalil Baker (6-0, 180): Defensive back, Kernersville, East Forsyth
Corey Bullock (6-4, 270): Offensive lineman, Bradywine, MD. Gwinn Park
Phillip Foster (5-10, 225):Linebacker, Durham, Northern
Chandler Hammett (6-1, 255): Defensive lineman, Conyers, Ga. Heritage High
Camaury Jones (6-4, 325): Offensive lineman, Pfafftown, Regan High
Michael Cartwright (6-5, 315): Offensive lineman, Nassau, Bahamas, Champagnat Catholic
Shamar Baker (5-10, 185): Defensive back, Charlotte, Mallard Creek
Deontrae Brown (6-4, 220): Defensive end, Durham, Hillside
Michael Cartwright (6-5, 295): Offensive line, Nassau, Bahamas, Champagnat Catholic
Kendall Winston (5-10, 170): Defensive back, Rocky Mount, Nash Central
