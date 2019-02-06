ACC

UNC, N.C. State, ECU and NC Central add to rosters on National Signing Day

By Jonas Pope IV

February 06, 2019 10:45 AM

North Carolina coach Mack Brown: ‘We’re gonna win with a large majority of players from this state’

Wednesday marked the second National Signing Day for football teams across the nation.

Here is an update on N.C. State, UNC, ECU and N.C. Central’s national letters of intent that will complete the class of 2019.

UNC

Ty Murray (6-2, 330): Offensive lineman, Carrollton, Ga. Carrollton High

Raymond Vohasek (6-3, 280): Defensive lineman, McHenry, Ill. College of Dupaje

Wisdom Asaboro (6-7, 280): Defensive lineman, Charlotte, Covenant Day

Don Chapman (5-11, 185): Defensive back, San Diego, Calif. Lincoln

N.C. State

Tabari Hines (5-10, 175): Wide receiver, Florence, S.C. Oregon (transfer)

Jordan Houston (5-10, 190): Running back, Waldorf, Md. Flint High School

Cecil Powell (6-1, 191): Defensive back, Ft. Launderdale, Fla. Piper

An earlier version of this story reported the wrong position for N.C. State transfer Tabari Hines.

ECU

Zech Byrd (6-7, 265): Tight end, Millbrook, Ala., Garden City CC

Rick D’Abreu (6-2, 240): Defensive lineman, Chester, Va., Thomas Dale HS

Immanuel Hickman (6-3, 260): Defensive lineman, Chesterfield, Va. (Matoaca HS)

N.C. Central

Quantez Mansfield (6-1, 272): Defensive lineman, Greensboro, SE Guilford

Darrius Buchanan (6-3, 230): Tight end, Washington D.C., Theodore Roosevelt

Khiry Stubbs (6-4, 305): Offensive lineman, Hialeah, Fla., American Heritage

Nicholas Witherspoon (6-2, 200): Defensive lineman, Greensboro, Smith High School

Robert Mitchell (6-3, 310): Offensive lineman, Millsboro, DE. Lackawanna Community College

Matthew Leavelle (6-3, 205): Linebacker, Williamson, NC. Riverside

Davius Richard (6-1, 170): Defensive back, Belle Glade, Fla. Glades Central

Chris Escalara (6-2, 295): Offensive lineman, Lexington, North Davidson

Khalil Baker (6-0, 180): Defensive back, Kernersville, East Forsyth

Corey Bullock (6-4, 270): Offensive lineman, Bradywine, MD. Gwinn Park

Phillip Foster (5-10, 225):Linebacker, Durham, Northern

Chandler Hammett (6-1, 255): Defensive lineman, Conyers, Ga. Heritage High

Camaury Jones (6-4, 325): Offensive lineman, Pfafftown, Regan High

Michael Cartwright (6-5, 315): Offensive lineman, Nassau, Bahamas, Champagnat Catholic

Shamar Baker (5-10, 185): Defensive back, Charlotte, Mallard Creek

Deontrae Brown (6-4, 220): Defensive end, Durham, Hillside

Michael Cartwright (6-5, 295): Offensive line, Nassau, Bahamas, Champagnat Catholic

Kendall Winston (5-10, 170): Defensive back, Rocky Mount, Nash Central

Jonas E. Pope IV

Sports reporter Jonas Pope IV covers college recruiting, high school sports, NC Central and the ACC for the Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.

