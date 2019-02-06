Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs NC State | February 5, 2019

North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) celebrates during the closing minutes with teammates Sterling Manley and Cameron Johnson (13) after scoring 31 points in the Tar Heels' 113-96 victory over N.C. State on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts prior to their game on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) and Markell Johnson (11) defend North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) launches a three-point shot over N. C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) during the first half on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams had ten points in the first half.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) blocks a shot by N.C. State's C.J. Bryce (13) in the first half Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Coby White (2) pressures N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket as N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) defends during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) drives around North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) shoots as N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) defends during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) shoots as N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) and Devon Daniels (24) defend during UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) celebrates after slamming in two during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Sterling Manley, out with and injury, pretends to cradle a towel as a baby in the first half against N.C. State on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) slams in two in the first half during UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) reacts after a dunk in the first half against N.C. State on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) tries for a steal from North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) during the first half on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) slams in two during UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) is fouled by N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts yells to his during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina coach Roy Williams shows his anger after a turnover during the first half against N.C. State on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) is fouled by N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) drives to the basket against North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) during during the first half on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives past N.C. State's C.J. Bryce (13) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts talks with official Jeff Clark during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) congratulates Brandon Robinson (4) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Coby White (2) shoots as N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) defends during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) keeps the ball from N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) during the second half of UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) heads back upcourt after drilling a 3-pointer during the second half of UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) shoots as North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) defends during the second half of UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) beats N.C. State's Wyatt Walker (33) to the basket for a dunk in the second half Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) looses control of the ball under pressure from North Carolina's Coby White (2) during the second half on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) and North Carolina's Coby White (2) go after a loose ball during during the second half on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5), Kenny Williams (24) and Coby White (2) pressure N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) as he looks for an open teammate after recovering a loose ball during the second half on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's head coach Kevin Keatts looks back at the bench during the second half of UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) drives to the basket between N.C. State's D J Funderburk (0) and Braxton Beverly (10) in the second half Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) dives after a loose ball under N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) in the second half Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) puts up a shot over North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) during the second half on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Coby White (2) keeps the ball from the pressure by N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) during the second half of UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Blake Harris (55) tries to drive around North Carolina's Coby White (2) and Brandon Robinson (4) during the second half of UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) keeps the ball from North Carolina's Coby White (2) during the second half of UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Sterling Manley (21) and Nassir Little (5) react after a basket by Luke Maye (32) in the second half against N.C. State on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a word with Coby White (2) in the second half against N.C. State on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) scores a basket for his 26th point in the second half against N.C. State on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul called agains his team in the second half against N.C. State on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot against N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) in the second half Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) launches a three-point shot in from of the Tar Heels' bench in the second half against N.C. State Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against N.C. State's D J Funderburk (0) in the second half Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) congratulates Coby White (2) during the second half of UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Blake Harris (55) steals the ball from North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4) during the second half of UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
From left, N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24), Jericole Hellems (4), DJ Funderburk (0), Markell Johnson (11) and Braxton Beverly (10) watch during the second half of UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a word with Shea Rush (11) and K.J. Smith (30) before sending them into the game during the final minutes of play against N.C. State on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams tries to quiet the student section as they chant 'Not our rival' during the closing minute of play against N.C. State on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's head coach Kevin Keatts walks off the court after UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24), center, and Jericole Hellems (4) walk off the court after UNC's 113-96 victory over N.C. State at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
