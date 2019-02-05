ACC

Why has UNC’s defense improved recently? Roy Williams says it’s kind of like cooking.

By Jonathan M. Alexander

February 05, 2019 03:04 PM

CHAPEL HILL

North Carolina coach Roy Williams knows first-hand the more you practice something, the better you’ll get.

When a reporter asked Monday about the Tar Heels’ defensive improvement, Williams used an analogy to break it down.

“Is your wife’s cooking better in the second year,” Williams quipped.

“You get better with experience,” he added. “But that’s what basketball is. You practice every day and you get a little bit better. And we work on it every day on the defensive end.”

Williams said the grilled cheese he makes today tastes better than the one he made when he first tried to make it.

The Tar Heels are 14th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to kenpom.com. Opponents average 91.3 points per 100 possessions against the Tar Heels.

Since the 83-62 loss to Louisville at home on Jan. 12, UNC has held opponents opponents to under 80 points in all but one game and under 70 points in three of those five games.

In the rematch against the Cardinals on Feb. 1, a 79-69 win on the road, the Tar Heels forced 11 turnovers and scored 19 points off turnovers. They got their hands in passing lanes, especially in the first half.

Seven of the Cardinals’ 11 turnovers happened before halftime. It was a big reason the Tar Heels were able to take a 16-point lead at the half.

No. 8 UNC (17-4, 7-1 ACC) plays N.C. State (16-6, 4-5) Tuesday night. Despite the Wolfpack’s poor showing against Virginia Tech — a 47-24 loss — NC State remains a dangerous team offensively, Williams said.

“They’ll score 90 against us, and (Braxton) Beverly will make his first 12,” Williams said.

N.C. State averages 110.8 points per 100 possessions, which is 53rd in the country. The Wolfpack, which also boasts the 11th-best defensive turnover percentage (23.4 percent), uses its defense to create offense.

The Tar Heels turned the ball over 23 times in the first game against the Wolfpack — a 90-82 win — on Jan. 8, which was a season-high.

They’ve been focusing on defense and taking care of the basketball in practice.

Williams hopes that experience will pay off, just as it did with his grilled cheese.

N.C. State at UNC

Where: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill

When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019

TV: Raycom Sports

