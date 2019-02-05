ACC

What to watch for as Clemson completes recruiting class on Wednesday

By Matt Connolly

February 05, 2019 02:47 PM

Running back recruit Michel Dukes helps First Baptist to second straight state title

South Carolina target and First Baptist running back Michel Dukes scored four TDs in 35-20 win over Trinity-Byrnes in SCISA 3A championship game.
By
Up Next
South Carolina target and First Baptist running back Michel Dukes scored four TDs in 35-20 win over Trinity-Byrnes in SCISA 3A championship game.
By

Clemson signed the majority of its 2019 recruiting class during the early signing period as the Tigers added 27 players to their program, 17 of which are already on campus.

Clemson will officially add at least one more prospect on Wednesday when Michel Dukes signs with the Tigers after committing to Clemson over the weekend.

The Charleston native and First Baptist running back also visited East Carolina and Syracuse before choosing the Tigers. He is rated as a three-star running back, the No. 58 running back in the nation and the No. 15 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“They stayed with me throughout the whole process ever since I was a freshman,” Dukes told reporters after committing over the weekend. “The visit up there was amazing, just meeting all the players and communicating with the coaching staff. The environment with the coaches, the atmosphere with the players and coaches is amazing. Me and coach (Tony) Elliott communicated throughout the whole process and I knew that offer was going to come.”

In addition to Dukes, Clemson could add another running back on Signing Day in five-star recruit Jerrion Ealy. The Mississippi native is down to Ole, Miss, Clemson, Alabama and Mississippi State and will announce his decision during the 12 p.m. hour on ESPN2.

Even though Ealy is set to sign on Wednesday, it is possible that he will never play football for the school he chooses. Ealy is also a top baseball prospect, and he could decide to sign with an MLB team following the MLB draft and immediately begin his professional baseball career. If Ealy does opt to go to school he is expected to play football and baseball wherever he lands.

The Tigers could also land a preferred walk-on on Wednesday in offensive lineman Mason Trotter of Dorman. Trotter holds scholarship offers from Louisville and Syracuse but is also considering walking on for the Tigers. Dorman is holding a Signing Day ceremony Wednesday at 3 p.m. where Trotter and several of his teammates will announce their college decisions.

Trotter is rated as a two-star recruit, the No. 185 guard and the No. 70 player in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson signees: On campus

OL Kaleb Boateng

DL Logan Cash

DB Joseph Charleston

DL Tyler Davis

DB Sheridan Jones

WR Frank Ladson

TE Jaelyn Lay

WR Joe Ngata

DL Ruke Orhorhoro

QB Taisun Phommachanh

OL William Putnam

OL Hunter Rayburn

DL Etinosa Reuben

WR Brannon Spector

P Aidan Swanson

DB Ray Thornton

DB Lannden Zanders

Clemson signees: Summer enrollees

TE Davis Allen

LB Vonta Bentley

CB Andrew Booth

LB Bryton Constantin

DL Tayquon Johnson

LB Keith Maguire

RB Chez Mellusi

LB Kane Patterson

DB Jalyn Phillips

LB Greg Williams

  Comments  

things to do