North Carolina freshman Nassir Little will play against Wake Forest

North Carolina freshman wing Nassir Little will play Saturday when the Tar Heels take on Wake Forest.
The 6-6, 220-pound wing sprained his ankle Monday in UNC’s game against Virginia. Little was able to practice some this week and his status was a game-time decision.
He warmed up prior to the game and moved well.
Little is averaging 9.8 points per game and 4.5 rebounds off the bench for UNC this season.
The Tar Heels are dealing with a number of injuries to key players. Graduate senior wing Cam Johnson sprained his ankle Monday as well, but will play. Freshman wing Leaky Black sprained his ankle last month and is out, and sophomore forward Sterling Manley has a sore knee and will miss his 13th consecutive game.
