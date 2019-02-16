ACC

North Carolina freshman Nassir Little will play against Wake Forest

By Jonathan M. Alexander

February 16, 2019 11:55 AM

North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) warms up with a dunk prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Wake Forest on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WINSTON-SALEM

North Carolina freshman wing Nassir Little will play Saturday when the Tar Heels take on Wake Forest.

The 6-6, 220-pound wing sprained his ankle Monday in UNC’s game against Virginia. Little was able to practice some this week and his status was a game-time decision.

He warmed up prior to the game and moved well.

Little is averaging 9.8 points per game and 4.5 rebounds off the bench for UNC this season.

The Tar Heels are dealing with a number of injuries to key players. Graduate senior wing Cam Johnson sprained his ankle Monday as well, but will play. Freshman wing Leaky Black sprained his ankle last month and is out, and sophomore forward Sterling Manley has a sore knee and will miss his 13th consecutive game.

Jonathan M. Alexander

Jonathan M. Alexander has been covering the North Carolina Tar Heels since May 2018. He previously covered Duke basketball and recruiting in the ACC. He is an alumnus of N.C. Central University.

