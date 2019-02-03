UNC knocks off No. 7, previously unbeaten, N.C. State

And then there was none.
No. 7 N.C. State, the last undefeated team in the nation heading into Sunday, was knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten by an inspired North Carolina team.
The Tar Heels used a strong third quarter to pull away from the Wolfpack, escaping a sold out Reynolds Coliseum with a 64-51 win. It’s the second time this season that UNC knocked off a ranked team. The Tar Heels beat No. 1 Notre Dame, 78-73, Jan. 27 in Chapel Hill.
Stephanie Watts led the way for the Tar Heels, scoring 20 points, one of three Tar Heels in double figures. Paris Kea scored 17 and Janelle Bailey finished with a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Kiara Leslie led N.C. State with 17. Aislinn Konig finished with 13.
UNC (14-9, 5-4) outscored the Wolfpack (21-1, 8-0) 19-8 in the third quarter and that proved to be the biggest difference in the game.
Up until that point, the game was tied eight times and there were 12 lead changes. But the Wolfpack went 0-for-8 from the floor in the final 4:20 of the third. N.C. State shot 2-for-14 from the floor in the third.
The Tar Heels, winners of three straight coming into the contest, ended the third on an 11-2 run, forcing the Wolfpack to play catch up the rest of the way. North Carolina led by 10 heading into the final frame. State cut it to single digits on several occasions, but the hole they dug for themselves was too deep to dig out of.
Leslie hit a pair of free throws to make it an eight point game with 2:20 remaining, but Watts hit a three from the top of the key as the shot clock expired to push the lead back to double-digits, the final blow in a heavyweight fight on Tobacco Road.
