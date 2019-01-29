Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Georgia Tech | January 29, 2019

With a comfortable lead, and the starters on the bench, Roy Williams smiles as he watches the reserve players close out the Tar Heels' game against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) chats with teammate Leaky Black (1) as they warm up for their game against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) and his teammates stand for the National Anthem prior to the Tar Heels' game against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
For the second consecutive game the Tar Heels sport pink sneakers as they line up for their game against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Georgia Tech's James Banks III (1) during the first half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia. White scored 19 points in the Tar Heels' victory.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) gets a wide open shot over the Georgia Tech defense of James Banks III (1), Evan Cole (3), Michael Devoe (0) and Abdoulaye Gueye (34) in the first half against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) forces a turnover by Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado (10) during the first half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) and Seventh Woods (0) trap Georgia Tech's James Banks III (1) in the first half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Leaky Black (1) forces a turnover by Georgia Tech's Curtis Haywood II (13) during the first half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) battles for a rebound with Georgia Tech's Curtis Haywood II (13) during the first half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) pus up a shot over Georgia Tech's James Banks III (1) in the first half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) runs a fast break against Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe (0) in the first half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Angry with the play of his team early in the second half against Georgia Tech, North Carolina coach Roy Williams pounds his fist into his chair on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
Angry with the play of his team early in the second half against Georgia Tech, North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts after pounding his fist into his chair on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) makes a steal from Georgia Tech's James Banks III (1) during the second half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) makes a steal from Georgia Tech's James Banks III (1) during the second half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia. Johnson lead all scores with 22 points in the Tar Heels' 77-54 victory.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket for a dunk over Georgia Tech's James Banks III (1) in the second half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket against Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe (0) in the second half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) gets a dunk over Georgia Tech's James Banks III (1) in the second half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) reacts after a dunk in the second half against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) and the Tar Heels' bench react after a dunk by Garrison Brooks in the second half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) puts up a shot over Georgia Tech's Abdoulaye Gueye (34) during the second half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia. Johnson lead all scores with 22 points in the Tar Heels' 77-54 victory.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) smiles as he listens as coach Williams talks with Cameron Johnson during the second half against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) gets a dunk over Georgia Tech's Curtis Haywood II (13) in the second half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina's Sterling Manley (21), out with an injury, reacts after a dunk my teammate Nassir Little (5) in the second half on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolinas Leaky Black (1) is escorted from the court after spraining his ankle during the second half against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
