There are still top unsigned basketball players. Can NC State, UNC, Duke get one of them?

The class of 2019 is almost complete for UNC, Duke and N.C. State.
All three schools got National Letters of Intent from most of their basketball targets in November, with Duke and N.C. State -- picking up additional verbal commitments after the early signing period.
The early signing period for college basketball was Nov. 14-21. Players who didn’t commit will have a chance to sign letters of intent April 17-May 15.
During the early period, the Blue Devils signed Wendell Moore Jr. and Boogie Ellis. The Wolfpack signed Jalen Lecque and the Tar Heels signed Armando Bacot.
Vernon Carey Jr., verbally committed to Duke, but it was after the early signing period. Same for Dereon Seabron at N.C. State. There are, however, still players out there with offers from all three schools who could still sign or verbally commit to the school of their choice.
Here are the top unsigned targets for each school:
Cole Anthony (6-3, 184) - Oak Hill Academy: Anthony is the top uncommitted player in the nation. The combo guard narrowed his list down to six schools: Georgetown, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon and Wake Forest. Anthony’s destination has been hard to pin down. Good news for UNC fans, though, Anthony’s last on-campus visit was an unofficial trip to Chapel Hill on Dec. 5.
Matthew Hunt (6-9, 215) - John Marshall Senior: The top player in Minnesota holds offers from Duke and UNC and has been in the Triangle recently. Hunt, the No. 2 power forward in the nation and the No. 8 player in the nation according to 247Sports, visited Duke on Jan. 19 and UNC on Nov. 15.
It will be a battle between the Blue Bloods for Hunt, who also has Kansas and Kentucky in his top five.
Keion Brooks (6-7, 185) - La Lumiere School: Brooks has offers from UNC and N.C. State, even though it might be a stretch that the No. 23 player in the country makes it to the Triangle. His home state team, Indiana, might be the leader and Michigan State and Kentucky are also in the mix. Brooks was in Chapel Hill for an official visit on Nov. 2. Brooks has not made any visits to Raleigh.
Precious Achiuwa (6-9, 190) - Montverde Academy: Roy Williams and assistant coach Hubert Davis made a trip to see Achiuwa play on Jan. 13, the second time this month Williams has seen the No. 13 player in the country play in person. The Heels aren’t in the lead right now, but Williams has been trying hard to get Achiuwa.
Anthony Edwards (6-5, 215) - Holy Spirit Preparatory School: Williams will have to compete with the Georgia Bulldogs for the services of this Atlanta native. Edwards, the top player in Georgia and the top shooting guard in the nation, released his top five last December: Florida State, Georgia, UNC, Kansas and Kentucky. Since releasing his top five, Edwards has taken visits to UGA, Kansas and Kentucky.
Christian Brown (6-6, 205) - Oak Hill Academy: Brown is on the radar of N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack appear to be at the top of the list for Brown. He has an 83 percent “crystal ball prediction” on 247Sports, which predicts that the No. 15 small forward will pick the Wolfpack.
