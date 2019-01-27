NC State football to add former nemesis as grad transfer

Tabari Hines has had big games against N.C. State.
The former Wake Forest receiver will now have a chance to have big games for N.C. State.
The speedy slot receiver from Florence, S.C. has committed to transfer to the Wolfpack from Oregon. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to help the revamped N.C. State offense in the 2019 season.
Hines (5-10, 175 pounds) was instrumental in Wake Forest’s 30-24 win over N.C. State in 2017. He had eight catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns, including what turned out to be the game-winner.
In three career games against N.C. State, Hines has 22 catches for 306 yards and four touchdowns.
It has been a long road back to the ACC for Hines. With star receiver Greg Dortch injured, Hines finished the 2017 season with the Demon Deacons in a flurry. He had 31 of his 53 catches in the final four games and six of his seven touchdowns for the season.
Instead of going back to a reserve role behind Dortch for the 2018 season, Hines graduated from Wake Forest and transferred to Oregon.
A knee injury in August practice limited Hines’ ability to make an impact with the Ducks. He appeared in three games but only registered a catch in one.
He had three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in Oregon’s 62-14 win over Portland State in the second week of the season.
Hines was able to take advantage of a new NCAA rule to get the season of eligibility back. Since he didn’t play in more than four games, he was able to receive a redshirt year.
With the extra year, and still as a graduate, Hines was able to pick a new school and not have to sit out a year.
There will be an opportunity for Hines in N.C. State’s offense next season. With Kelvin Harmon (81 catches, 1,186 yards) and Jakobi Meyers (92 catches, 1,047 yards) off to the NFL, there’s room in the receiving corps.
Direct ACC to ACC transfers are rare but Hines will be the second player on the 2019 Wolfpack roster who started his career at a different ACC school (quarterback Bailey Hockman spent one year at Florida State).
N.C. State has also had success in adding players it previously faced as grad transfers. Center Joe Scelfo played against the Wolfpack in 2015 with South Alabama and then transferred and started every game for N.C. State in 2016.
