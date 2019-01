NC State’s Braxton Beverly beats the buzzer to give the Wolfpack a victory over Clemson

By

January 26, 2019 05:24 PM

Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Braxton Beverly makes a three-pointer as time expires to give the Wolfpack the victory over the Clemson Tigers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, January 26, 2019.