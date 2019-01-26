Will N.C State guard Markell Johnson play versus Clemson?

N.C. State got some a welcomed sight before Saturday’s home game versus Clemson, but they still have to wait to see what happens. Wolfpack guard Markell Johnson was back on the floor shooting around before the game and will be a game time decision against the Tigers.
Johnson missed the last three games after taking a hard fall during the first half of N.C. State’s win over Pittsburgh on Jan. 12. He was helped the locker room and later returned to the bench, but has not played since.
Without Johnson, the Wolfpack went 1-2, losing at Wake Forest and Louisville, and picking up a win over Notre Dame.
In 16 games this season, the junior from Cleveland, Ohio has averaged 11.6 points per game. His 7.3 assists per game was the highest average for an N.C. State player since Chris Corchiani averaged 9.6 dimes during the 1990-91 season.
The Wolfpack have not only missed Johnson’s assists, but his scoring. He led the team in scoring in back-to-back games against Wisconsin (21) and Vanderbilt (19).
Without Johnson in the lineup, N.C. State finished with a season-high 23 turnovers during a 84-77 loss at Louisville on Thursday.
