Which future UNC and Duke players made the McDonald’s All-American Game roster?

Two future Duke players and one player headed to UNC have made the 2019 McDonald’s All-American Game roster.
Soon to be Blue Devils Wendell Moore Jr., a small forward out of Cox Mill (NC) High School, and University School (Fla.) center Vernon Carey Jr., will join future Tar Heel Armando Bacot (IMG Academy) on the East roster.
The 42nd McDonald’s game will be played on March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
North Carolina leads all colleges with the most McDonald’s All-Americans with 67. Duke is No. 2 on the list with 66. With Moore’s selection, the state of North Carolina has now produced 34 McDonald’s All-Americans.
Moore (6-6, 215) led Cox Mill to consecutive NCHSAA 3A titles and committed to the Blue Devils in October. He is the No. 1 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports and recently became the all-time leading scorer in Cabarrus County with 2,603 points. Moore is ranked the No. 6 small forward in the country and the No. 24 player.
Moore’s future teammate at Duke, Carey, is the No. 2 player in the nation and committed to the Blue Devils on Dec. 6. Carey (6-10, 275), the top player in Florida, averages 20 points and nine rebounds a game for the Sharks. Both are 5-star prospects.
Bacot (6-10, 240), also a five-star prospect, is the No. 5 player in Florida and the No. 6 center in the nation. He will be joined by two of his IMG teammates -- Josh Green, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl -- at the McDonald’s game.
It’s the first time in the history of the event that three teammates will participate. Green and Robinson-Earl will play for the West. Bacot, who transferred to IMG from Trinity Episcopal in Richmond, Va., committed to the Tar Heels on Aug. 16. Bacot and Moore have both signed National Letters of Intent.
While fans of the Blue Devils and Tar Heels can tune in to cheer on that trio, there might be some other future UNC or Duke basketball players in the game.
Cole Anthony, the No. 3 player in the nation, was also selected to play for the East. The 6-3, 184 pound combo guard from Oak Hill Academy has UNC among his final six schools. Anthony, the son of former NBA guard Greg Anthony, has not set a date to announce which college he will be attending.
Anthony took an official visit to UNC on Sept. 28 -- the same weekend as Bacot -- and was back in Chapel Hill on Dec. 5 when the Tar Heels played UNC-Wilmington, for an unofficial visit.
Matthew Hurt (6-9, 215) a power forward from Rochester, Mn., has UNC and Duke among his final five possible schools. Hurt, the No. 7 player in the nation, took an official visit to Duke on Jan. 19 and an official visit to UNC on Dec. 15.
