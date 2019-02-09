Wolfpack outlasts Panthers for 79-76 victory

N.C. State had lost three straight ACC games. Pittsburgh had lost its last six.
Something had to give Saturday at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center. One team was going to leave the court smiling and the other grim and still looking for answers.
This day, the team smiling was the the Wolfpack, who outlasted the Panthers 79-76 in a tight, hard-fought game.
The Pack’s C.J. Bryce, who had 21 points, converted a one-and-one at the line with 9.9 seconds left, give N.C. State a 78-75 lead. With 5.5 seconds showing, he hit the first of two but missed the second, but Pitt’s Sidy N’Dir was well off the mark with a rushed 3-point shot and the Pack (17-7, 5-6 ACC) had survived.
A three-point jumper by Markell Johnson, who had 10 points and 8 assists, with 3:22 left in regulation had given the Pack a 75-72 lead. It was Johnson who took the nasty fall when the two teams faced off Jan. 12 in Raleigh, an injury that kept Johnson out of games.
The Wolfpack’s Torin Dorn, who had a miserable game at the foul line, hit one of two with 1:29 left for a 76-73 lead. Markell Johnson then came up with a steal, only to miss the fast-break layup that would have pushed the lead to five.
After a flurry under the Pitt basket, Panthers guard Xavier Johnson was fouled. The freshman hit both free throws with 16.5 seconds showing, setting up the tense finish.
Three-pointers by Dorn and Braxton Beverly (17 points), and an off-balance jumper by Bryce in the first 90 seconds of the second half pushed the Pack ahead 49-40 and had Pitt coach Jeff Capel ordering up a quick timeout.
The Wolfpack continued to get good looks against the zone, with Beverly and Bryce draining 3s for a 57-43 cushion with 15:45 left in regulation.
But Pitt’s Jared Wilson-Frame, one of the ACC’s deadliest 3-point shooters, went on a tear. Three 3s from the senior, and another by Terrell Brown, spurred an 18-2 run that left the Panthers (12-12, 2-9) ahead 61-59.
Dorn and Beverly answered with three-pointers, Dorn a jumper and another 3 by Beverly for a 70-66 lead but the Panthers wouldn’t yield, continuing to attack the basket and forcing a 72-72 tie on a drive by Wilson-Frame with 3:53 left.
Had Beverly not beaten the buzzer with his winning 3-pointer against Clemson, the Pack could have lost its last five before Saturday. It has been a tough stretch -- at Louisville, Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech -- and the Wolfpack was feeling the strain and stress.
In its first game against Pitt, on Jan. 12 at PNC Arena, the Pack won 86-80 despite losing Markell Johnson to a scary injury -- the point guard crashing to the court after attempting to block a shot -- and center Wyatt Walker being ejected.
DJ Funderburk was big for the Pack that day. Coming off the bench, he had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, all needed to secure the victory.
Walker again was missing much of the first half Saturday after picking up two quick fouls. But Funderburk again did his part, scoring 10 first-half points, battling for five rebounds and finishing the half off with a dunk.
The two teams tested each other defensively. The Pack went with fullcourt pressure much of the first half, while the Panthers used a mix of man defense and a zone, extending its pressure to midcorut at times.
While Pitt shot 54.2 percent from the field in the opening half, the Pack had 10 more shots and 11 offensive rebounds that it turned into 10 points.
Pitt went man-to-man early in the second but quickly switched to zone, although Beverly and Bryce hit open 3s.
