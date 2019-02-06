As big as UNC’s win against NC State was, the Tar Heels remained focused getting better

There’s always danger in playing a team that just came off a bad performance.

N.C. State was anxious to redeem itself after an embarrassing 47-24 home loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday. Some of the Wolfpack players went back to the practice gym after the game that night to put up shots.

No. 8 North Carolina was expecting its game against N.C. State on Tuesday to be a tough one.

But the Tar Heels dominated the Wolfpack at the Dean Smith Center 113-96. The game had gotten so out of hand, that some of the Tar Heels’ fans left with more than seven minutes left on the clock. By then the Tar Heels led by 22 points.

The Tar Heels’ defense was far from great — the Wolfpack finished shooting 50 percent from the floor — and they were careless with the ball in the second half.

But the Tar Heels couldn’t miss. They shot 56 percent, and made 31 free throw attempts, both season-highs.

“There were a lot of things that I really, really liked,” UNC coach Roy Williams said. “Shooting 56 percent for the game, but I don’t like the fact that they shot 50 (percent).”

The Wolfpack shot much better than it did against Virginia Tech (17 percent). N.C. State guard Braxton Beverley, who was 0 of 12 against the Hokies, was 5 of 7 against the Tar Heels, and 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point line. The Tar Heels had trouble staying in front of their man. But their offense was so good on Tuesday, that it barely mattered how well the Wolfpack shot.

Senior forward Luke Maye had another dominant performance against the Wolfpack. He scored 31 points, had 12 rebounds and was 10 of 10 from the free throw line. Maye has averaged 29 points and 13 rebounds in his last four games against N.C. State.

“I think I match up pretty well against them,” Maye said. “Being an in-state kid...I always get fired up to play in-state schools, and it’s kind of like a mindset I have.”

Freshman guard Coby White finished with 21 points, and seniors Cam Johnson and Kenny Williams had 17 each.

UNC (18-4, 8-1 ACC) led by as many as 27 points on Saturday.

The Tar Heels have now won six consecutive games, and continue to play their best basketball of the season, even with injuries to key players. UNC sophomore forward Sterling Manley missed his 10th consecutive game with a sore left knee, but is expected to return soon. And freshman guard/forward Leaky Black missed his second game with a left ankle sprain.

Better practices

After the 21-point loss to Louisville last month, it appeared that the Tar Heels were dealing with the same issues that had plagued them last season. They still had struggles in the post, and defending the rim. But they have seemingly turned a corner.

Williams said last month that the team had two “mediocre practices” before the Louisville game.

“That’s the last time we’ve had crappy practice the day before or two days before a game,” Williams said. “Since then the preparation and focus in practice immediately before a game has been really good.”

UNC sophomore forward Garrison Brooks is also playing well. He had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists on Tuesday. One of his biggest plays came midway through the first half. Brooks received a pass from freshman guard Coby White with two seconds left on the shot clock. Brooks pump-faked to get N.C. State’s DJ Funderburk in the air, drove past him, and dunked it before the buzzer sounded.

That gave UNC a 10-point lead in the first half. N.C. State never got closer than that.

Brooks is averaging 7.2 points per game, and 7.2 rebounds during the Tar Heels’ six-game winning streak. UNC senior guard Kenny Williams believes he could be the difference-maker for the Tar Heels going forward.

“I think our young bigs are better, and they understand the game, and know what to expect on a nightly basis,” he said when asked the difference between the team this year and last year. “Garrison has been playing so great lately. I think he’s ready for any matchup that comes his way.”

But while the Tar Heels are playing their best basketball of the season, Roy Williams and his players still see areas for improvement, such as the 13 second-half turnovers. Over the next five games, UNC will play Duke, Virginia and Florida State.

“The last thing I said, we’ll have clips pulled from this game and there will be a lot of negative clips because we’ve got to get better,” coach Williams said. “That’s corny as all get out, but that’s what I focus on every single day.”