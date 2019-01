Pitt’s Jeff Capel on facing Duke, defending Zion Williamson

Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel, a former Duke player and assistant coach, discusses the oddity of facing off with his alma mater. Duke beat Pitt 79-64 on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 as RJ Barrett had 26 points and Zion Williamson 25.