Texans QB, former Clemson star Deshaun Watson named to Pro Bowl

By Matt Connolly

January 21, 2019 01:53 PM

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson had a monster year connecting with fellow former Clemson star and current Houston Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins. Now Watson has been honored for his great season with a Pro Bowl selection, just as Hopkins was.

Watson was named to the Pro Bowl on Monday, replacing New England quarterback Tom Brady, who will lead the Patriots into the Super Bowl against the Rams.

Watson joins fellow Texans teammates Hopkins, Jadeveon Clowney (South Carolina), Benardrick McKinney, Lamar Miller and J.J. Watt, who were also named to the Pro Bowl.

Watson had a record-breaking season in 2018-19 as he became the first player in NFL history to record at least 4,000 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 500 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in a season. He led the Texans to the AFC South title, but Houston lost to the Colts in the Wild Card round.

This is the first Pro Bowl selection for Watson, who led Clemson to the 2016 national title.

