Tre Jones in starting lineup as Duke meets Georgia Tech

Tre Jones is returning to play for the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.
The freshman point guard, who missed two games with a right shoulder injury, is in the starting lineup for the first time in 12 days as Duke prepares to play Georgia Tech at noon at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Friday that Jones was probable to play in Saturday’s game. Jones joined his teammates for pregame warmups and participated without limitations.
Jones started Duke’s first 16 games but has missed the last two since suffering the injury. He had four steals in the first five minutes against Syracuse before he and Orange guard Frank Howard collided while pursuing a loose ball.
Howard was called for a foul and Jones lay on the court writhing in pain. After the game, Duke announced that Jones was out indefinitely with an AC joint separation of the right shoulder.
No 2-ranked Blue Devils beat Virginia, 72-70, last Saturday, and Pittsburgh, 79-64 on Tuesday night on the bench but not in uniform.
