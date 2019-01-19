ACC

Tre Jones not in uniform for Duke’s showdown with Virginia

The Cameron Crazies welcome Virginia at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
The separated shoulder Tre Jones suffered last Monday night is keeping him out of Duke’s Saturday night battle with Virginia.

The freshman point guard, who has started the season’s first 16 games for the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils, is in street clothes and won’t play when Duke faces unbeaten Virginia at 6 p.m at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke’s official statement is that Jones is out indefinitely.

Duke’s starting lineup against the Cavaliers includes RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Zion Williamson, Marques Bolden and Jack White.

Jones was injured during a collision with Syracuse’s Frank Howard while they pursued a loose ball in the first half of the Orange’s 95-91 overtime win.

Reddish missed the Syracuse game due to flu-like symptoms.

