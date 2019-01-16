Get ready to plan your fall. Clemson football’s 2019 schedule is complete

Clemson has an opportunity to win back-to-back national titles for the first time in school history in 2019. The Tigers now know the path that they will go through as they try to return to the College Football Playoff for a fifth consecutive year.
The ACC released its 2019 schedule Wednesday afternoon, and Clemson’s 2019 schedule is now complete.
The Tigers’ first two weeks of the season were already set as Clemson will host Georgia Tech on Thursday, Aug. 29 in Week 1, before hosting Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Week 2.
Clemson will travel to face Syracuse on Sept. 14 in Week 3 as the Tigers will open the season with three Power 5 teams. This will mark the first time Clemson has opened the season against three Power 5 teams since 2005.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Week 2 and Week 3 games against Texas A&M and Syracuse could be the hardest games on Clemson’s schedule in 2019. Those are the only two teams to play Clemson within 20 points last season as the Tigers beat Texas A&M 28-26 and Syracuse 27-23 last year.
Syracuse finished the 2018 season ranked No. 15 with a 10-3 record, while the Aggies went 9-4 and finished ranked No. 16 in the final AP poll. No other team on Clemson’s 2019 schedule finished the season ranked in the AP top 25.
The schedule will get easier for the Tigers starting in Week 4 as Clemson returns home to host Charlotte in an out-of-conference game on Sept. 21.
The Tigers will then play at North Carolina on Sept. 28 before having their first of two bye weeks.
Clemson will host Florida State on Oct. 12 when it returns from its bye and then will travel to Louisville the following week.
The Tigers will then host Boston College on Oct. 26 before resuming nonconference action on Nov. 2 when they face in-state FCS power Wofford.
Clemson will travel to N.C. State on Nov. 9 and conclude ACC play with a home game against Wake Forest on Nov. 16 before having another bye leading up to the in-state rivalry game against South Carolina.
The Tigers will conclude the regular season on Nov. 30 when they travel to Columbia to face the Gamecocks. Clemson has earned five consecutive wins against USC entering the 2019 season.
Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will see several new coaching staffs throughout the 2019 season, starting in Week 1.
Georgia Tech is under the direction of first-year head coach Jeff Collins, who is leading the Yellow Jackets after spending the past two seasons as the head coach at Temple. Collins is replacing Paul Johnson, who retired after the 2018 season.
Clemson will also face a new head coach in Week 4 as Will Healy was named the head coach at Charlotte in December.
The Tigers will face another new head coach in Week 5 in Mack Brown, who will be in his first season at North Carolina.
Louisville also has a new coach in Scott Satterfield, who left Appalachian State to coach the Cardinals.
Clemson 2019 schedule
Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech
Sept. 7 vs. Texas A&M
Sept. 14 at Syracuse
Sept. 21 vs. Charlotte
Sept. 28 at North Carolina
Oct. 5 Bye
Oct. 12 vs. Florida State
Oct. 19 at Louisville
Oct. 26 vs. Boston College
Nov. 2 vs. Wofford
Nov. 9 at N.C. State
Nov. 16 vs. Wake Forest
Nov. 23 Bye
Nov. 30 at South Carolina
Comments