Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Notre Dame | January 15, 2019

Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) defends North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) during the first half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) launches a three point shot over Notre Dame's D.J. Harvey (5) during the first half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) breaks to the basket ahead of the Notre Dame defense in the first half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey reacts to a call against his team during the first half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4) launches a three point shot in the first half against Notre Dame on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robinson scored nine points in the Tar Heels' victory.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor play by his team during the first half against Notre Dame on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) shoots over Notre Dame's John Mooney (33) during the first half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket against Notre Dame's John Mooney (33) during the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye scored 14 points in the Tar Heels; 75-69 victory.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) dunk over Notre Dame's John Mooney (33) during the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) defends Notre Dame's T.J. Gibbs (10) during the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) gets a dunk over Notre Dame's Juwan Durham (11) during the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) gets a dunk over Notre Dame's Juwan Durham (11) during the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.
Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) defends North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) during the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) drives to the basket against Notre Dame's John Mooney (33) in the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) drives to the basket against Notre Dame's John Mooney (33) in the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) gets a dunk over Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) and Juwan Durham (11) in the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) gets a dunk over Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) in the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4) reacts after forcing Notre Dame to call a timeout during the closing minutes of the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) puts up a shot over Notre Dame's John Mooney (33) in the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) reacts after sinking a basket to give the Tar Heels' a 62-58 lead over Notre Dame in the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) and Coby White react after Little sank a basket to give the Tar Heels' a 62-58 lead over Notre Dame in the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Walker Miller (22), Shea Rush (11), Sterling Manley (21) and Brandon Huffman (42) react after a basket by Nassir Little (5) during the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Little scored 11 points in the Tar Heels' victory.
North Carolina's Sterling Manley, out with an injury, relishes in the play of his teammate during the second half against Notre Dame on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket for two of his game high 17 points in the second half against Notre Dame's D.J. Harvey (5) on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams applauds his team during the second half against Notre Dame on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) drives to the basket against Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) during the second half on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Little scored 11 points in the Tar Heels' victory.
North Carolina's Andrew Platek (3) and Leaky Black (1) react after a basket by teammate Nassir Little in the second half against Notre Dame on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
