NC State bounces back with road win at Notre Dame

By Joe Giglio

January 19, 2019 03:58 PM

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts motions to his players during the second half of Wake Forest’s 71-67 victory over N.C. State at LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, January 15, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts motions to his players during the second half of Wake Forest’s 71-67 victory over N.C. State at LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State bounced back from a disappointing loss at Wake Forest. C.J. Bryce made sure of it.

Bryce had 23 points to lead No. 17 N.C. State to a 77-73 road win at Notre Dame on Saturday.

After a 71-67 loss at Wake Forest on Tuesday, N.C. State (15-3, 3-2 ACC) was trying to get back on track. Junior guard Markell Johnson missed his second straight game with a back injury. Bryce picked up the slack.

Bryce was a perfect 5 of 5 from the 3-point line and produced his season-high scoring effort for the Wolfpack.

Notre Dame (11-7, 1-4) got a surprising outburst from freshman Dane Goodwin (19 points). Goodwin had a total of 20 points in the first four ACC games for the short-handed Fighting Irish.

Forward D.J. Funderburk helped Bryce, particularly down the stretch. The Wolfpack big man had 11 points and six rebounds. Torin Dorn added 13 points and nine boards for N.C. State.

Bryce’s first 3, at 13:24 in the first half, gave N.C. State its first lead. The Wolfpack never trailed the rest of the way.

Notre Dame kept within shouting distance as the two teams went back and forth but the Irish struggled from distance.

Notre Dame finished 7 of 28 from the 3-point line.

