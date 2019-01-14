Clemson’s leading tackler passing on NFL draft, returning to school

Clemson is losing plenty of talent off of its 2018 defense, but its leading tackler is returning to school.
Tigers nickel/sam linebacker Isaiah Simmons announced Monday night on social media that he is returning to school for his redshirt junior season.
Simmons led the Tigers with 89 tackles in 2018. The Kansas native averaged 9.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Simmons also led the Tigers with six pass breakups and had an interception.
In addition to Simmons, safety Tanner Muse also announced that he is returning to Clemson for the 2019 season.
Muse was fourth on Clemson’s team in tackles with 61 in 2018, and he had 2.5 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and two interceptions.
With all of the NFL draft decisions due Monday night, it is now official that Clemson will lose seven starters off of its 2018 defense in Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant, Tre Lamar, Kendall Joseph and Trayvon Mullen.
Still, Brent Venables should have plenty of talent to work with in 2019 as the Tigers look to win back-to-back national titles.
