Game times set for South Carolina-Clemson baseball rivalry series

By Matt Connolly

January 14, 2019 11:11 AM

Clemson Tigers head coach Monte Lee and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Mark Kingston exchange lineup cards before the game at Founders Park.
The schedule and game times for the South Carolina-Clemson baseball rivalry series have been finalized.

The two teams will play Game 1 of the three-game series Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson at 6 p.m. on March 1, with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday at Fluor Field in Greenville at 1 p.m.

The three-game series will conclude Sunday at Founders Park in Columbia. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. that Sunday.

The rivalry series is recognized as one of the best in college baseball as the two programs are almost always in the postseason.

Clemson has topped South Carolina in the three-game showdown each of the past four years.

