No. 4 Virginia handles Clemson as Tigers fall to 0-3 in ACC

By Matt Connolly

January 12, 2019 01:55 PM

Virginia’s Kyle Guy shoots a 3-pointer over Clemson’s Shelton Mitchell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
No. 4 Virginia had no problem with Clemson Saturday afternoon as the Cavaliers cruised to a 63-43 road victory at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Kyle Guy led Virginia with 13 points as the Cavaliers improved to 15-0 (3-0). The Tigers dropped to 10-6 (0-3) with the loss.

Clemson was led by Marcquise Reed, who scored 14 points. Reed was the only Tigers player to score in double figures and he was 3-for-14 from the field.

