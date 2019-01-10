It’s official. Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell leaving early for NFL draft

Clelin Ferrell returned to Clemson for the 2018 season to do something special alongside fellow defensive linemen Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant.
After helping the Tigers to their second national title in three years Ferrell is joining the other three and turning pro.
Ferrell announced on social media Thursday night that he will “continue to chase his dream” and that he is entering the 2019 NFL draft. Wilkins and Bryant are both seniors, while Lawrence announced earlier this week that he is entering the draft.
Ferrell, a redshirt junior, led the Tigers with 19.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 2018.
He won the Ted Hendricks Award presented to the best defensive end in the country this past season and was a consensus All-American. Ferrell was also named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
“My love for this team, program and school is everlasting and the memories it has given me will forever hold a special place in my heart,” he said in his announcement. “To the Clemson Family, you all are the best fans in the world and you are the reason why this decision is so hard, because the people here are what make it so special. I am blessed to have been a part of this family.”
With Ferrell turning pro, Clemson is losing at least seven starters off of this year’s defense.
In addition to all four defensive linemen, senior linebacker Kendall Joseph is moving on, while starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar declared for the draft earlier this week.
Safety K’Von Wallace announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he is returning to Clemson, while fellow safety Tanner Muse has not made his decision yet.
Comments