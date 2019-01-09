Pair of Clemson defensive stars leaving for NFL draft

Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar are going out on top.
The two defensive stars announced Wednesday afternoon that they are turning pro after their junior seasons and entering the NFL draft.
Mullen was named the Defensive MVP of the national title game after he recorded an interception and a sack in Clemson’s 44-16 victory against Alabama. He finished his junior season with 36 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. He also had three pass breakups and forced a fumble.
“I want to thank the Clemson family for the experience I’ve gained and the opportunity to play on this team for the past three years. This school and program have helped me become a better person on and off the field,” Mullen said as part of a statement. “It was a tough decision, but I left it in God’s hands. I am ready to move on to the next chapter in life. I have decided to forgo my senior year and declare for the NFL draft.”
Lamar finished third on Clemson’s team in tackles with 80, and he had 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception and five quarterback hurries. Lamar recorded six tackles in the national title game.
“I cannot truly express my thanks and my gratitude for the many blessing I’ve had in my time as a student-athlete at Clemson... To the Clemson family, I will never forget Death Valley and the energy you brought to it every week,” Lamar said. “After much consideration, I have elected to forgo my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL draft.”
With Mullen and Lamar opting to turn pro, Clemson will be replacing at least five starters off of its 2018 defense.
Defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence have yet to announce their decisions, but those two are likely to turn pro as well, which would push the number to seven.
Junior safeties K’Von Wallace and Tanner Muse, as well as redshirt sophomore Isaiah Simmons, said prior to the College Football Playoff that they were considering entering the NFL draft and would announce after the College Football Playoff.
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is Jan. 14.
Offensively Clemson is slated to lose left tackle Mitch Hyatt, center Justin Falcinelli, tight end Milan Richard and receiver Hunter Renfrow.
Fellow offensive linemen John Simpson, Tremayne Anchrum and Gage Cervenka are all juniors but are expected to return to school.
Junior H-back/tight end Garrett Williams has indicated that he could enter the military rather than return to play for the Tigers in 2019.
