Clemson sets date, details for national championship parade

Clemson celebrated its national championship with several thousand Tigers fans looking on from the stands at Levi’s Stadium Monday night. Up next Clemson will be celebrating back home in the Upstate.
The Tigers will hold a parade and stadium celebration Saturday morning in Clemson.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. and will start downtown at the intersection of College Ave. and Keith St. It will proceed to highway 93 and will turn left onto highway 93 in front of Bowman Field. The route will then take a right onto Calhoun Drive and then a right onto Fort Hill St where it will end at the east side of Memorial Stadium.
Clemson players, coaches, administrators, the band, cheerleaders, mascots, rally cats and more will participate in the parade.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Following the parade there will be a stadium celebration at Death Valley. Gates for the stadium celebration will open at 7 a.m.
A replay of the national title game will be played on the video board leading into the parade.
The parade will be shown on the video board before the stadium celebration begins at 10:30 a.m. The celebration will conclude prior to Clemson’s home basketball game against No. 4 Virginia at noon.
Comments