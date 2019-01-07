ACC

Trevor Lawrence, Trayvon Mullen earn MVP honors as Clemson blows out Alabama

January 07, 2019

Clemson won the college football national championship against Alabama in a blowout 44-16 victory at Santa Clara January 7, 2019.
In a matchup of superstar young quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff national championship, Clemson freshman Trevor Lawrence trounced Alabama sophomore Tua Tagovailoa — and in doing so, succeeded him as the game’s offensive MVP.

Lawrence orchestrated the Tigers’ 44-16 blowout win over the Crimson Tide with three passing touchdowns, no interceptions and 347 yards on 20-of-32 passing. He also rushed the ball six times for 27 yards.

He is the third quarterback in a row to win the offensive MVP award and just the second true freshman to start and win a national championship game.

Junior defensive back Trayvon Mullen, who intercepted a pass and returned it 46 yards early in the game, was named the defensive MVP. He also tallied six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Tigers roll Tide! Clemson captures national championship, caps perfect season

