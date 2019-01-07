Justyn Ross makes 3 incredible plays to power Clemson to massive lead over Alabama

Facing his home state school, Clemson freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross made Alabama pay, big-time.
In the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Ross threw off one Crimson Tide defender and juked another en route to a 74-yard catch and run to the end zone that put the Tigers up 37-16 over ‘Bama.
The score, midway through the third quarter, put the Tigers in firm control of the game and marked Ross’s ninth touchdown of the season. It also marked freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s second TD of the game and 29th on the year. Lawrence has now thrown for more than 250 yards in the title game.
On the next Clemson possession, Ross managed to make a pair of impressive grabs, one for 37 yards as he juggled the ball near the sideline and another for 17 yards with one hand as he was leaping and fighting to stay in-bounds. The drive ended in yet another touchdown pass for Lawrence, this time to senior receiver Tee Higgins.
