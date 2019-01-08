NC State women off to the team’s best basketball start ever, but it hasn’t been easy

N.C. State guard Kiara Leslie attempts a corner three over Duke center Jade Williams during their January 3, 2019 game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh. The Wolfpack defeated the Blue Devils 63-51 for their 14th consecutive victory, which at the time tied their best start to a season in program history. Chris Baird