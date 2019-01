Duke’s DeLaurier: “Anything you want in a teammate, Jack (White) is going to do.”

January 05, 2019 11:13 PM

Duke Blue Devils co-captain Javin DeLaurier discusses what the team's other captain, Jack White, provides to the team after the top-ranked Blue Devils beat the Clemson Tigers, 87-68, on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Cameron Indoor Stadium.