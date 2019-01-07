ACC

Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Alabama TV info, watch online, radio, more

By Matt Connolly

January 07, 2019 06:15 AM

3 things we’re watching as Clemson faces Alabama in the national championship

The State's Matt Connolly previews Clemson's matchup against Alabama in the national championship game.
By
The State's Matt Connolly previews Clemson's matchup against Alabama in the national championship game.
By
SAN JOSE, Calif.

Clemson will face Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday. Here is what you need to know about the game:

What channel is the Clemson-Alabama game on?

Who: No. 1 Alabama (14-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. No. 2 Clemson (14-0, 8-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 8 p.m. Monday

Watch on TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor)

Where: Levi’s Stadium (71,000) in Santa Clara, California

Series history: Alabama leads 14-4

Last meeting: Alabama won 24-6 on Jan. 1, 2018

Live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM: 80/80

Weather: Cloudy, with a high near 61 and into the 50s during the game. South wind 8 to 13 mph. A slight chance of rain.

What’s at stake

1. Clemson can earn its third national title in school history with a win on Monday, including its second title in the past three years.

2. The winner of the game between Clemson and Alabama will be the first team to complete a 15-0 season in college football history.

3. A win would complete Clemson’s sixth undefeated season and fourth perfect season in school history.

The teams, by the numbers



CU

ALA

Points/Game

44.3

47.7

Opp. Points/Game

12.9

16.2

Yds. Rushing/Game

256.3

202

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

92.6

120.3

Yds. Pass/Game

274.1

325.6

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

182.1

190.2

Avg. Yds./Game

530.4

527.6

Opp. Total Yds/Game

274.6

310.5

Clemson players to watch

1. Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell leads the Tigers with 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, and he has been at his best in big games throughout his career.

2. Tigers running back Travis Etienne is arguably the best running back in the nation as he averages 112 yards per game, 8.3 yards per carry and has produced 22 rushing touchdowns.

3. Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen is the Tigers’ best defensive back. He will be tested early and often against Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama passing attack.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and D-lineman Quinnen Williams weigh in on Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

By

Alabama players to watch

1. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the Heisman favorite for most of the year before finishing second in the voting behind Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray. Tagovailoa has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 3,671 yards with 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

2. Tagovailoa’s favorite target is sophomore Jerry Jeudy. The Florida native has 63 catches for 1,176 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averages 18.7 yards per catch.

3. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior lineman and was a unanimous All-American. Williams has 66 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks this year.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media a day before they're set to face off in the College Football National Championship.

By

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice)

RB – Travis Etienne (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Lyn-J Dixon)

WR - Tee Higgins (Justyn Ross, Diondre Overton)

WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

TE - Milan Richard (Braden Galloway or J.C. Chalk or Cannon Smith)

H-Back - Garrett Williams

LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)

RG – Gage Cervenka or Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)

DEFENSE

DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, Chris Register)

DT - Albert Huggins (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)

DT - Christian Wilkins (Xavier Kelly)

DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Thomas, Logan Rudolph)

SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)

MLB –Tre Lamar (Judah Davis or Chad Smith)

WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)

CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)

SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)

FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)

CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael, LeAnthony Williams)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)

P - Will Spiers (Carson King)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)

LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)

KOR - Derion Kendrick and Adam Choice

