Louisville hands North Carolina its worst home loss in the Roy Williams era

Coming off one of its best wins of the season on Tuesday against N.C. State, No. 12 North Carolina had hoped to pick up where it left off.
But on Saturday against Louisville, UNC just didn’t have it.
The Cardinals dominated the Tar Heels from the beginning, leading by as many as 15 points in the first half.
And the Tar Heels went on to lose to the Cardinals 83-62. The Tar Heels cut the lead to seven points early in the second half, but even then, the game never felt close. Saturday’s loss to Louisville was the worst home loss in the Roy Williams era.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“I’m at a little bit of a loss,” Williams said. “But that’s OK. It happens in coaching. We have a wonderful group of kids and we’ve got to prepare better. We’ve got a head coach that’s trying but not doing very well.”
It was the Tar Heels’ first loss of ACC play this season, after winning two consecutive road games.
UNC’s top three leading scorers — Cam Johnson, Coby White and Luke Maye — all struggled. They combined for 23 points. Maye finished with nine points, and was 3-for-14 from the floor. Johnson had 10 points, and White had four points.
As a team, the Tar Heels shot 34.5 percent from the floor.
“We got our butts kicked,” Johnson said. “They came out and hit us in the mouth early and we struggled to get back.”
UNC coach Roy Williams appeared frustrated with his players.
In the second half, cameras captured him go down to his knee after talking with his team. Williams said he just got a little dizzy. Williams has collapsed in games before due to vertigo attacks.
Williams finished the game, but the play from his team did not get better.
Before the end of the game, the Dean Smith Center was about half full.
Heading into the game, everything seemed to be in UNC’s favor. The Tar Heels were coming off a big 90-82 road win over No. 15 N.C. State. Louisville was coming off an 89-86 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
The game was also at the Dean E. Smith Center, where the Tar Heels had been undefeated. But it looked as if the Cardinals wanted it more.
The Cardinals started the game making its first seven shots from the floor, including four 3-pointers. And the Cardinals led the Tar Heels 18-8 in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the game.
UNC cut the lead to 20-14 with 12:17 left in the first half, but Louisville continued to respond with clutch shots. The Cardinals increased their lead to as much as 15 points in the first half.
UNC reserve forward Brandon Huffman gave the Tar Heels a spark off the bench. He scored four points and had an offensive rebound in three minutes, earning him a round of applause from appreciative fans when he exited the game.
Huffman played earlier than normal because UNC sophomore forward Sterling Manley is still out with a sore knee. Manley, a key rotational player, missed his fourth consecutive game.
Huffman helped energize his team as they trailed by nine points at halftime.
But even that was not enough. Louisville continued to hit tough shots, and its bench celebrated. Louisville increased its lead to as much 22 points in the second half.
Comments