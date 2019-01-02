UNC forward Sterling Manley will miss Wednesday’s Harvard game with a knee injury

North Carolina sophomore forward Sterling Manley will miss Wednesday night’s game against Harvard with soreness in his left knee.
Manley’s timetable to return is uncertain. He will undergo further medical evaluation, the school said in a press release Wednesday.
Manley, who is 6-11, 236 pounds, provides another inside presence for UNC. He struggled early in the season, but had some of his best games recently. Manley had 8 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks in a 97-69 win over UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 5.
He is averaging 4.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game this year. UNC will likely have to go to a small ball lineup. Or Williams may elect to go deep into his bench with 6-10, 250-pound forward Brandon Huffman, who is averaging 1.5 points per game, and 1.1 rebounds.
Harvard is 6-5 this season, and 2-4 on the road. The Tar Heels (9-3), who are undefeated at home, are coming off a 82-60 win over Davidson on Dec. 29.
Harvard at UNC
When: Wednesday 7 p.m.
Where: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill
TV: ESPN2
