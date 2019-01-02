Clemson corner Mark Fields missed the Cotton Bowl. Will we see him vs. Alabama?

Clemson cornerback Mark Fields did not play in the Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame, as he was sidelined with an undisclosed injury.
It remains to be seen if the senior will be available for Monday’s national title game against Alabama. Fields has played in 11 games this season with one start. He has four pass breakups and would help the Tigers’ secondary as it faces the No. 6 passing offense in the country, which also ranks No. 1 in passing efficiency.
“I’m not sure. I think he’s doing better. He got out there yesterday and was running a little bit, running around at practice,” starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen said. “So I’m actually not sure how healthy he is, but I know he was out there yesterday practicing a little bit.”
Fields missed the Louisville game on Nov. 3 with a groin injury and was suspended for the matchup against Syracuse on Sept. 29. He was in a yellow no-contact jersey during practices in Dallas leading up to the Cotton Bowl.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Tigers safety Tanner Muse said he is unsure if Fields will be available.
“If Mark wants to play it will ultimately be up to Mark. There’s nothing we can do. It’s up to him, how he feels. However he feels is the way it’s going to be,” Muse said. “I never know how Mark’s feeling. It’s 50-50. He’s good or bad so we’ll see. He’s a character. I say that goofingly, like he’s one of them guys where you don’t really know how he’s going to be. He’s got like this alter-ego where he just comes in. But yeah, Mark Fields is Mark Fields. You never know what you’re gonna get.”
With Fields out against Notre Dame, Mullen and fellow starter A.J. Terrell played 65 snaps. Notre Dame ran 69 offensive plays.
Mullen added that it would be beneficial if Fields is able to return. If not, the Tigers will be ready.
“It’ll help us just so we can have a lot of fresh legs, have guys out there being able to be ready and not getting drained or anything, which I don’t think we would if we had to,” Mullen said. “I think me and A.J., we were kind of fine when we played Notre Dame. We weren’t drained from playing the whole game.”
Comments