Duke recruit Wendell Moore nabs honor during Beach Ball blowout win over Va. power

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 31, 2018 05:02 PM

Cox Mill (N.C.)’s Wendell Moore runs to grab a rebound against Scott County (Ky.) during the Beach Ball Classic Friday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Another tournament, another honor for Concord Cox Mill High star Wendell Moore.

Moore became the second leading scorer in the history of the Beach Ball Classic Monday, leading the Chargers to a 78-59 win over Bishop (VA) O’Connell. Cox Mill won the fifth-place game at the tournament and improved to 11-1. Bishop O’Connell felll to 9-4.

Moore finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Teammates Cody Cline (20 points, four rebounds, two assists), Khalid Davis (11 points, five assists, four rebounds, three steals) and Charlotte signee Caleb Stone-Carrawell (12 points, nine rebounds, three assists) also had strong games.

Cox Mill held Bishop O’Connell to 40 percent shooting and led by 12 at halftime of what became a comfortable win.

Along the way, Moore also moved up the tournament record books. He had 35 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and three assists against University (W. Va.); then 23 points, 11 rebounds against Scott County (KY); then 38 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks against Archbishop (MY) Stepinac..

His 122 points ranks third in the history of the tournament behind former Duke star Luke Kennard, who had 147 points in 2014, and former North Carolina recruit Jalek Felton who had 123 in 2015. The Beach Ball began in 1981.

Moore is part of a Duke recruiting class that includes 6-10 center Vernon Carey and 6-2 guard Boogie Ellis.

