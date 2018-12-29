Thumbs up, thumbs down: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Thumbs up
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson’s true freshman quarterback looked like anything but a freshman, carving up the Notre Dame defense for 327 passing yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Lawrence faced by far the biggest test of his college career and passed it with ease.
Austin Bryant
Justyn Ross
Lawrence’s favorite target on the night was a fellow freshman in Alabama native Justyn Ross. The 6-foot-4 wide out caught six passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns with both of his touchdowns coming in the second quarter. He took the game over during a stretch, catching a 52-yard touchdown and 42-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
The junior defensive end set the tone early with a forced fumble and fumble recovery in the first quarter that led to Clemson’s first points of the game. He also had a sack and was constantly applying pressure to Irish quarterback Ian Book.
Thumbs down
Clemson’s punting
It did not matter since the Tigers pulled away but punting continues to be a problem for Clemson. Will Spiers finished with an average of nearly 40 yards per punt, but he also had an early 34-yard punt that put Notre Dame in good field position.
Kicking game
Clemson had an extra point blocked and Greg Huegel missed a 49-yard field goal. Derion Kendrick also fumbled on a kickoff, although the Tigers retained possession.
Notre Dame passing game
Book was completing better than 70 percent of his passes entering the game but he connected on only 50 percent Saturday night. Book passed for 160 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
Clemson running game
The Tigers finished with 211 rushing yards but Travis Etienne was bottled up for most of the night. Etienne did have a 62-yard touchdown run to put the game away in the third quarter but he totaled only 47 yards on his other 13 carries.
