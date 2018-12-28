Clemson’s Albert Huggins ready to take on bigger role with Dexter Lawrence out

Albert Huggins, who has toiled somewhat thanklessly behind more accomplished defensive linemen for the past four years, will get his chance to shine Saturday.

Huggins, a senior defensive tackle from Orangeburg, is expected to get the start in place of Dexter Lawrence when the Tigers play Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.

Lawrence was suspended after he and two teammates tested positive for what Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called “a sliver” of the banned substance osterine.

Fellow defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was still shaking his head about the situation Thursday during Cotton Bowl Media Day.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

“I’m like, ‘Dex doesn’t take anything. He’s 6-5, 350 pounds. What more could a person of that build need?’

“It just could have come from anything. It’s just unfortunate. He’s clearly not taking anything. He doesn’t need to take anything.”

Whatever the case, Lawrence will be on the sideline Saturday afternoon.

That means defensive coordinator Brent Venables will rely on Huggins, as well as sophomore Nyles Pinckney, to compensate.

“I’m ready,” said Huggins, who could make just his third start in 33 career games. “I’m ready to show off my talents to the world, man, and have fun doing it.”

Huggins, a 6-foot-3, 315-pounder, has made 24 tackles this season with 3.5 tackles for loss, and his 11 quarterback pressures ranks third-best on the team.

Lawrence already has offered him plenty of encouragement – and there’s bound to be more to come before the game kicks off Saturday.

“He tells me to keep grinding – he’s been a coach on the field,” Huggins said. “He’s been having a whistle, blowing it every now and again.

“I ask him about everything I do, make sure everything’s good. We really haven’t had that heart-to-heart (talk) yet. I think it’s going to come before the game, but whenever we have it it’s going to be special.”

And Huggins hopes to muster a special game at a special time. Despite his limited playing time, Huggins has the potential to play at the next level, according to NFL scouts.

Some draft analysts have Huggins ranked among the top 10 defensive tackle prospects.

“When I get an opportunity to go to the league, I’m just going to take advantage of it – give it my all,” Huggins said. “Whatever happens happens. As long as I know I gave it my all, I’m fine.”

College Football Playoff schedule