Will he return to Clemson? Tigers running back ‘undecided’ on future

Clemson running back Tavien Feaster is focused for now on the Cotton Bowl and finishing the 2018 season strong, but the junior will have a decision to make after the College Football Playoff concludes.
Feaster, who was one of the top running backs in the country coming out of Spartanburg High School, has been serving as the backup to star running back Travis Etienne during the 2018 season.
Feaster could choose to transfer or enter the NFL draft in 2019, as he is likely to be behind Etienne on the depth chart again next year.
“As of right now, I’m undecided,” Feaster said Thursday at Cotton Bowl Media Day. “I have to talk to coach Dabo Swinney about everything. That’s really where everything is right now.”
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
It has been a challenging season for Feaster, who has battled injuries throughout the year.
The Spartanburg native was injured during fall camp and again during the middle of the season. He is currently fourth on Clemson’s team in rushing with 71 carries for 409 yards. He also has six rushing touchdowns.
“In camp, I was hurt. I had just had a scope on my knee so I was trying to come back from that. The first game they limited me a little bit. The second game I didn’t really play that much,” Feaster said. “Then come back and I just started working trying to get back healthy. I finally got healthy a little bit and then I finally started running like I was running and then Wake Forest game, boom, I get the shoulder injury. So I had to sit out that game.”
Despite the frustrating season, Feaster believes he can finish on a positive note.
“It’s just really been a rocky season this year, but I think I’m finishing the right way. I think I’m finishing strong. Everything’s out there that I still want to do. But I just had some nagging injuries early that held me back so it is what it is,” Feaster said. “It’s definitely frustrating because I know how much work I put in in the offseason. But I just stayed patient and kept God first and I’m all right.”
Feaster is on pace to graduate in December of 2019, but he could graduate in the summer and be immediately eligible to play at another school as a grad transfer.
Whether he is at Clemson, a different school or in the NFL next year, Feaster is excited about his future.
“I’m blessed just to be here. I think my career has went OK. Not the ideal career everybody wants to come to college and have, but saying that I’m blessed. I’m blessed to be here and getting a good education from a good university,” he said. “I’ve still got a lot I can accomplish. I know what I am. I know who I am. I always keep that in front of me every day and just take it as is, one day at a time.”
Comments