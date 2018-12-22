Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Kentucky | December 22, 2018

North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) reacts after loosing the ball out of bound against Kentucky during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Kentucky coach John Calipari embraces North Carolina coach Roy Williams prior to their game during the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Former North Carolina teammates John Henson and Kendall Marshall chat prior to the North Carolina vs Kentucky game on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) embraces teammate Garrison Brooks (15) as they are introduced into the starting lineup prior to their game against Kentucky at the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket against Kentucky's Keldon Johnson (3) during the first half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) gets a reverse layup against Kentucky's Keldon Johnson (3) during the first half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Johnson lead the Tar Heels with 17 points.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket against Kentucky's P J Washington (25) during the first half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley (5) and Keldon Johnson (3) battle with North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) for a loose ball during the first half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Kentucky coach John Calipari directs his team in the first half against North Carolina during the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team on defense during the first half against Kentucky during the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket past Kentucky's Nick Richards (4) during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Kentucky's P J Washington (25) blocks a shot by North Carolina's Andrew Platek (3) during the first half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Kentucky defeated North Carolina 80-72.
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) reacts during the first half against Kentucky during the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley (5) in the first half during the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team on defense during the first half against Kentucky during the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Kentucky's P J Washington (25) defends North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) during the first half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Kentucky defeated North Carolina 80-72.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) dunks over Kentucky's P J Washington (25) during the first half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) dunks over Kentucky's P J Washington (25) during the first half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (2) strips the ball from North Carolina's Coby White (2) during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket past Kentucky's Reid Travis (22) and Tyler Herro (14) during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (2) battles with North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) for a loose ball during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Kentucky defeated North Carolina 80-72.
Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (2) battles with North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) for a loose ball during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Kentucky defeated North Carolina 80-72.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) and Seventh Woods (0) trap Kentucky's P J Washington (25) during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his team during a time out in the second half against Kentucky at the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Kentucky's Tyler Herro (14) defends North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Kentucky coach John Calipari directs his team in the second half against North Carolina during the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina's Sterling Manley (21) defends Kentucky's P J Washington (25) during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
An inspirational inscription on the shoe of North Carolina's Seventh Woods during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic against Kentucky on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) puts up a shot over Kentucky's Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Johnson lead the Tar Heels with 17 points.
Kentucky's Reid Travis (22) gets a dunk over North Carolina's Brandon Huffman (42) during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) drives to the basket against Kentucky's Reid Travis (22) during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Kentucky's P J Washington (25) is trapped by North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) and Coby White (2) during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) forces Kentucky's Reid Travis (22) to step out of bounds for a turnover during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic against Kentucky on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts after a Kentucky basket that gave the Wildcats a 12 point lead during the second half at the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) launches a three-point shot over Kentucky's Reid Travis (22) during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Maye scored 16 points in the Tar Heels' loss.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) starts a fast break during the second half of the 2018 CBS Sports Classic against Kentucky on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams shows disappointment after having a word with Coby White during the second half against Kentucky at the 2018 CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
