The last two UNC-Kentucky battles have been classics. Here is how the teams match up.

By Jonathan M. Alexander

December 21, 2018 04:11 PM

The last time North Carolina and Kentucky played, it was in the Elite 8 of the 2017 NCAA tournament, and it ended in epic fashion.

Well, for the Tar Heels and their fans, at least.

The game was tied at 73, when then-sophomore forward Luke Maye hit a game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left, sending the Tar Heels to the Final Four. UNC would eventually win it all.

Search “UNC vs. Kentucky” on YouTube, and that 2017 Elite 8 tournament game between the two teams will immediately pop up.

The games between two of the most historic programs in NCAA history have almost always been classics. Before the Elite 8 game, Kentucky beat UNC in December 2016, 103-100, in what was another memorable performance. Six of the last eight games between the teams have come by five points or less. UNC has won three, while Kentucky has won five.

UNC leads the overall series 24-15.

With another national television appearance, No. 19 Kentucky (8-2) is looking to redeem itself after an embarrassing 118-84 loss to Duke in the college basketball season-opener.

Listen to what UNC coach Roy Williams thinks would be the best strategies to defeat his Tar Heels.

By

No. 9 UNC (8-2) is hoping to continue the momentum it built off a 103-90 win over then No. 4 Gonzaga last week, after an embarrassing 84-67 loss to then No. 7 Michigan in November.

Here is how Kentucky and UNC match up:

Points per game

UNC: 94.3

Kentucky: 84.6

Points allowed per game

UNC: 75.3

Kentucky: 70.3

Rebounds per game/Rebound margin

UNC: 45.2/14..1

Kentucky: 39.4/12.9

Assists per game

UNC: 19.9

Kentucky: 14

Turnovers per game

UNC: 14

Kentucky: 14.3

Ken Pom ranking

UNC: 5

Kentucky: 15

NET ranking

UNC: 13

Kentucky: 29

Leading scorers:

UNC: F Cam Johnson Gr. - 16.6 points per game

Kentucky: G Keldon Johnson Fr. - 16.1 points per game

Extra quotes:

UNC senior guard Kenny Williams on Kentucky senior forward Reid Travis, who averages 14.6 points per game: “He’s a bull. He’s a workhorse. From what I remember, he’s extending his range and knocking down the 3 a little bit. So we’ll have to do a great job on him, keeping him out of the paint, and off the board, and limiting his points in the paint.”

Kentucky freshman forward E.J. Montgomery on what UNC’s 23 turnovers against Gonzaga makes him think: “We can turn them over. We’re getting better every day.”

Kentucky’s John Calipari on UNC’s offense: “They come at you a lot of different ways, and they’re going to score points. We’ve got to score, too. The games we’ve played against these guys, in most cases it’s become two teams going right at each other. That’s how you’re going to have to play. Some of the shots they take are tough shots, but they make them. You can’t let that faze you.”

Calipari on UNC’s turnovers in Gonzaga game: “They beat them. If we can beat them, they can have 5 turnovers. (I) don’t really care.”

UNC vs. Kentucky

What: CBS Sports Classic

When: Dec. 22, 5:15 p.m.

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV: CBS

Lexington Herald-Leader staff-writer Jerry Tipton contributed to this report.

