What Clemson underclassmen said about the NFL draft, their futures

Clemson’s main focus right now is on preparing to face Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl, but several draft-eligible players will have NFL draft decisions to make in the coming weeks.
Clemson juniors and redshirt sophomores discussed what will go into their decisions during media availability Tuesday afternoon. Here is a recap:
Jr. CB Trayvon Mullen: “I’ve thought about it a lot. I haven’t made a complete decision yet. But I’ve thought about it a lot. I want to finish the season strong, then weigh my options and figure out what’s most important. How I could help myself if I come back, how I could get better, stuff like that... If I’m first or second round, then I feel like I will probably take my chances on the NFL for personal reasons. But if it’s lower than that I’ll make my decision to come back.”
Redshirt So. S/LB Isaiah Simmons: “I thought about it a little bit, but I’m not going to make a decision until after the season... That’s a really big decision in my life that I will have to make. I just want to make sure that it’s right. I don’t want it to be something that I look at either way, coming back or with leaving. Whatever I do I just want to make sure that I’m 100 percent committed to that decision.”
Jr. S K’Von Wallace: “I really don’t put too much thought into that. I focus on the next game and the next opponent, worrying about this year and whatever comes next year, that’s in God’s hands, that’s not in my control. With that being said I will talk to my family. I’ll just let God handle all of that stuff. We’re just worrying about beating Notre Dame and hopefully going to the national championship and beating whoever’s there… I’m going to talk to my family and coaches. Who knows? But I’m just worrying about this game and finishing off strong with a national championship ring.”
Redshirt Jr. S Tanner Muse: “It’s gone through my mind. I’m not going to lie to you and say it hasn’t, but I’m going to let God decide for me. This is very similar to like it was in high school for me where I was going to play baseball or come to Clemson and play football.”
What will factor into the decision?
“Really just how my body feels. That’s the main thing for me. I don’t wanna be 30-40 years old with a bad body and not be able to play with my kids later on. So however I can get in this game, get what I need and get out or whatever it may be, my body’s definitely going to come down to it. How my family responds to hopefully these next two games, just like that. I don’t really wanna take too much into it. Just when that time comes it’ll definitely be family and how my body feels.
Will your draft grade matter?
“That obviously will matter, but that’s not my big concern. I feel like whenever I do get to the next level I’ll be able to compete and rise to what I need to do wherever I do get selected. But like I said, my body and my family.
Redshirt Jr. TE Garrett Williams: “I don’t have a decision yet. I’m going to try and make one after the last game, whenever that is. I’m weighing all my options. I don’t really know if I have criteria per se, but it’s just following God and seeing where the Lord leads me. I have to get a couple surgeries on my knee, so just thinking through that and talking to the doctors through that. And just kind of seeing how that plays out. Pretty soon after the last game I’ll make a decision.” (Note: Williams is considering entering the military after the season).
Jr. LB Tre Lamar: “Honestly I’m just really worried about this game. We’ll kind of get to that bridge as we cross it, but it’s an exciting opportunity. We’ll see what happens.”
What will go into your decision?
“Just talking to my family and seeing what everybody’s thoughts are and where I’m at personally and seeing just exactly what I want to do with the rest of my life.”
Jr OL Tremayne Anchrum: Anchrum plans to return for his senior season.
Jr OL John Simpson: Simpson plans to return for his senior season.
Redshirt Jr. DE Clelin Ferrell: Any chance you come back? “Oh yeah, for sure. Why wouldn’t there be? People didn’t think I was coming back last year. Nobody knows what I’m going to do because it’s my decision. That’s fun that you asked that because a lot of people just assume stuff with me and really don’t even know me that well. There’s a lot of things that go through my mind that I don’t think for what other people say about me ... take the facts, take it for what it is, lay it all out on the table then I just decide on whatever I feel like is best for me. I haven’t made a decision yet but obviously I don’t feel like I have to until after this season is over. I owe it to my teammates to give them my all for this season.”
What’s it going to take for you to go?
“It’s a lot of things. I just don’t feel like discussing it on camera. I did that some last year, then I get all these different things, ‘Hey!’ All these different things from maybe it’s an agent hitting me up, ‘Hey man, I heard you might be thinking about this’ or ‘I found this information for you.’ It’s like — you know what I mean? I don’t want to get into it. But I will say it’s more so the same thing as last year. Do I feel like I’m ready? Are there some things I do want to accomplish, that I still want to accomplish here at Clemson? Basically, other than that, I’m just going to pray on it. That’s all I really have to say about that topic.”
