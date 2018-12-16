Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Gonzaga | December 15, 2018

North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4), Cameron Johnson (13), Luke Maye (32) and Garrison Brooks (15) congratulate each other after coming out of the game in the final minute against Gonzaga on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Gonzaga coach Mark Few is greeted by North Carolina coach Roy Williams prior to their game on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) steps to the jump circle prior to the tip off against Gonzaga on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Coby White (2) launches a three point shot over Gonzaga's Josh Perkins (13) during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. White scored 15 points in the Tar Heels win over Gonzaga.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura (21) during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Gonzaga's Corey Kispert (24) chases a loose ball into the backcourt during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Gonzaga's Jeremy Jones (22) during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Gonzaga's Jeremy Jones (22) during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a turnover by his team in the first half against Gonzaga on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) drives between Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke (15) and Zach Norvell Jr. (23) during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) defends Gonzaga's Josh Perkins (13) during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket for a dunk against Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke (15) during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket for a dunk against Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke (15) during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) gets a dunk against Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke (15) during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Gonzaga's Josh Perkins (13) during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Down by ten points in the first half to North Carolina, Gonzaga coach Mark Few glances at the scoreboard on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Leaky Black (1) breaks to the basket for a dunk against Gonzaga during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Gonzaga's Zach Norvell Jr. (23) forces a turnover by North Carolina's Leaky Black (1) during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) defends Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke (15) during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) breaks to the basket against Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev (3) during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) shoots over Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev (3) during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina football coach Mack Brown is introduced to the Smith Center crowd during halftime of the Gonzaga basketball game on Saturday, December 15, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura (21) during the second half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye scored 20 point in the Tar Heels win over Gonzaga.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) puts up a shot over Gonzaga's Corey Kispert (24) during the second half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke (15) takes a kick to the face from North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) as they go after a rebound in the second half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke (15) takes a kick to the face from North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) as they go after a rebound in the second half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke (15) during the second half on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on defense during the second half against Gonzaga on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) comes out of the game in the final minute against Gonzaga after leading all scores with 25 points in the Tar Heels' 103-90 victory on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half against Gonzaga on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5), Coby White (2) and Luke Maye (32) head to the bench during at time out in the second half against Gonzaga on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com