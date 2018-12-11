Clemson’s on-field success opens doors far and wide on recruiting trail

While Clemson’s players were given last week off to relax and recharge before the College Football Playoff, the coaching staff has been busy at work since the conclusion of the ACC championship game against Pitt.
The Tigers gathered as a team to learn their College Football Playoff fate on the Sunday after the ACC championship game. Then the staff hit the road to try to find more talent to bring to Clemson.
It is not easy being out recruiting at this time of year as coaches are away from their families, but it is nice to be greeted by recruits and high school coaches happy to see staff members from one of the top college programs in the country. The Tigers have won four consecutive ACC titles, are in the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive year and are 13-0 entering the Cotton Bowl showdown with Notre Dame.
“It makes being away from your family a lot better. You’ve got some extra juice going in to check out this year’s guys, and I’ll celebrate with them and their families, guys that have been committed for a while,” Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “And then certainly recruiting some of the 2020, 2021 kids as well. We’ve got great name-brand recognition. You’ve got to strike while the iron’s hot.”
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said following the ACC title game that Clemson’s staff would be on the road for about nine consecutive days before coming together to begin practice for the Cotton Bowl.
Scott, co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and head coach Dabo Swinney were in California recruiting on Monday, and Scott posted a picture of the four at a Lakers game on his Twitter account.
Scott pointed out Clemson is able to recruit nationally more so than ever before right now. The Tigers currently have players committed from Georgia, Florida, California, Virginia, Louisiana, Connecticut, Tennessee, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina and South Carolina for the class of 2019.
“It’s awesome. To be able to walk into a school and wear that Tiger paw logo, it’s special,” Scott said Dec. 1. “A lot of us are flying all the way out to California in another week to go to a few high schools, and we didn’t do that six or seven years ago. I think the brand and the Tiger paw and Clemson has never been stronger. It’s a lot of fun to be able to go and represent Clemson out on the road, and we’re obviously getting a great response from recruits.”
