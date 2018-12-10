NC State loses offensive line coach to Louisville

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is leaving N.C. State to reunite with Scott Satterfield at Louisville.
Ledford is expected to be named the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator, along with Frank Ponce.
Ledford spent four seasons as an assistant to Satterfield at Appalachian State before his successful three-year stint at N.C. State started in 2016.
Satterfield, who won 51 games in six seasons at App. State, was hired by Louisville on Dec. 4.
Ledford helped turn N.C. State’s offensive line into one of the best units in the ACC. Senior Garrett Bradbury made the AP All-America team and won the Rimington Trophy as the country’s top center. Bradbury and left tackle Tyler Jones both made the All-ACC team this season.
The Wolfpack had a 1,000-yard rusher in each season of Ledford’s tenure. It went from 2002 to 2015 without a 1,000-yard rusher, which was the longest drought in the country.
N.C. State also saw its sacks allowed dramatically reduced under Ledford. The Wolfpack allowed 39 sacks in 2015 and then 17, 13 and and nine in the subsequent seasons.
Louisville’s offensive line was one of the biggest problems at the end of coach Bobby Petrino’s tenure. The Cardinals gave up 33 sacks in 2017, even with elusive quarterback Lamar Jackson, and 43 this season, as the Cardinals went winless in the ACC (0-8) and 2-10 overall.
Ledford, 42, made $450,000 in 2018 and had a multi-year contract with N.C. State. He received a 50 percent raise after the 2017 season when coach Dave Doeren’s contract was reworked and extended.
There is no timetable for Doeren to hire Ledford’s replacement but college football’s early signing date is Dec. 19.
