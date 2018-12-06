Top-rated center Vernon Carey picks Duke over UNC and Michigan State

Vernon Carey, rated as the No. 2 overall player and the No. 1 center in the 2019 recruiting class, will play college basketball at Duke.
The 6-10, 275-pound Carey, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Thursday. His other finalists were North Carolina and Michigan State.
Full coverage from our sister paper, the Miami Herald, can be found here.
Carey joins Concord’s Wendell Moore, a 6-5 forward, and Boogie Ellis, a 6-2 guard from San Diego, California, in Duke’s 2019 class.
