Top-rated center Vernon Carey picks Duke over UNC and Michigan State

By Steve Wiseman

December 06, 2018 01:14 PM

University School forward Vernon Carey, Jr. slams home two points during the opening round of the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Broughton High School.
Vernon Carey, rated as the No. 2 overall player and the No. 1 center in the 2019 recruiting class, will play college basketball at Duke.

The 6-10, 275-pound Carey, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Thursday. His other finalists were North Carolina and Michigan State.

Carey joins Concord’s Wendell Moore, a 6-5 forward, and Boogie Ellis, a 6-2 guard from San Diego, California, in Duke’s 2019 class.

Steve Wiseman

An Illinois native, Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. Prior to his arrival in Durham, he worked for newspapers in Columbia and Spartanburg, S.C., Biloxi, Miss., and Charlotte covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly.

