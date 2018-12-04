The choice is in: Kelly Bryant to transfer from Clemson to Missouri

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has found his new home.

Bryant is set to transfer to Missouri, he announced on social media Tuesday evening.

The former Wren High star has one year of eligibility remaining. He will be immediately eligible to play in 2019.

“It was definitely a great experience, great time, just really getting up there and just hearing from the coaches’ perspective and seeing for myself firsthand what all they’re about. I really could see myself there,” Bryant told The State in October about his Missouri visit. “To me, I felt like at the end of the day I look back, they checked all my boxes.”

The addition of Bryant is big for Missouri as Bryant is a proven winner who has played in and won big games.

Bryant led Clemson to a 12-2 record in his only full year as a starter in 2017. He was named the ACC championship game MVP after leading the Tigers to a 38-3 victory against Miami.

Bryant and Clemson entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed in 2017 before losing to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

Clemson was 4-0 with Bryant as a starter in 2018 before he was replaced by Trevor Lawrence as Clemson’s starting quarterback prior to Clemson’s matchup with Syracuse. The senior transferred shortly after being replaced as the Tigers’ starting quarterback.

Bryant was named one of 11 finalists for the Manning Award, which is presented to the best quarterback in the country, in 2017.

He completed nearly 66 percent of his passes last year for 2,802 yards, with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Bryant completed nearly 67 percent of his passes for 461 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception through the first four weeks of the 2018 season. He also rushed for 36 yards and two scores.

Bryant is joining a team that is 8-4 so far in 2018 and lose senior QB Drew Lock to the NFL. The Tigers will play Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31.

“I want to make sure I get this right. I’m just making sure that I surround myself around good people and just get in the perfect situation where I’m able to showcase my ability and compete at a high level as well,” he said in October.

Clemson is set to face Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in a College Football Playoff semifinal game.