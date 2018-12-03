East Carolina lands new AD, football coach

East Carolina made two important moves in stabilizing its athletics department Monday, hiring Jon Gilbert as athletics director and Mike Houston as football coach.
Both hires were announced by ECU.
Gilbert comes to ECU from Southern Mississippi, where he was athletic director since January 2017. ECU’s Board of Trustees approved Gilbert’s five-year contract Monday morning.
ECU had been without a full-time athletics director since May 1. The Board of Trustees approved a contract buyout for former athletics director Jeff Compher in March. Dave Hart had been the school’s temporary athletics director since Compher’s ouster.
Gilbert’s first official move was to hire Houston, who comes to ECU after a successful run as head coach at James Madison. Houston led the Dukes to a 37-6 record during his three-year stint as head coach. James Madison won an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision championship in 2016 and was national runner-up in 2017.
Houston replaces Scottie Montgomery, who was fired last Thursday after compiling a 9-26 record in three seasons with the Pirates. Montgomery was not coaching on Saturday when N.C. State beat ECU 58-3 to leave the Pirates with their third consecutive 3-9 season.
This is a developing story and will be updated
