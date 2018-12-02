Back to the Playoff! Clemson learns CFP opponent, destination

Clemson clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff when it blasted Pitt 42-10 Saturday night in the ACC championship game in Charlotte.
We now know where the Tigers will play, as well as who the opponent will be in the CFP.
Clemson, the No. 2 seed in the final College Football Playoff rankings, will face No. 3 seed Notre Dame in Dallas, it was announced early Sunday afternoon.
The 13-0 Tigers will face 12-0 Notre Dame with a spot in the national championship game on the line.
No. 1 seed Alabama (13-0) will face No. 4 seed Oklahoma (12-1) in the other semifinal in Miami. Both games will be played on Dec. 29.
Comments