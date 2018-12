NC State’s Garrett Bradbury scores a touchdown

By

December 01, 2018 09:24 PM

Watch a time-lapse as NC State's 300 lbs center Garrett Bradbury runs the ball in for a touchdown and celebrates with Terronne Prescod in the Wolfpack's victory over ECU at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.